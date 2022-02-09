Mariscos El Paraiso shut down due to cockroach infestation

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Mariscos El Paraiso is closed due to a health violation according to Kern County Public Health Services Department.

KCPHSD released a violation report detailing that the restaurant failed to close the building after discovering a bug infestation.

The inspection reports of finding two live cockroaches, several dying cockroaches, and several dead cockroaches. The tank lid in the women’s bathroom was also missing.

The inspection score was 68% leading the restaurant to shut their business until the issue is resolved and KCPHSD does another evaluation allowing them to reopen. As of right now, they are closed.

The restaurant is located in Delano.