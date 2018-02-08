Married couple found unconscious in Cal City home; husband on top of wife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cal City Police continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found unconscious on the floor of her home with her husband on top of her.

Officers were called out to the home on Heather Place on Jan. 21 when Laurie Ann McWilliams wasn't breathing. Officers found her son, Paul McWilliams performing CPR on her.

Paul later told police that he found his father on top of his mother on the floor of the master bedroom and that he was checking up on them because they are alcoholics.

Laurie Ann died despite his efforts and police said the father couldn't remember what happened and he didn't know how his wife died.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.