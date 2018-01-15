Martin Luther King Skate Day at Rollerama West from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Morgan Wheeler
7:55 AM, Jan 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The community is invited to Martin Luther King Skate Day at Rollerama West from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 15.

General admission will be $7 and skate rentals will be $3 each. 

