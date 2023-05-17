Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives to perform in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Five-time Grammy Award winner and Country Music Hall of Fame recipient Marty Stuart will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater with his band on Wed, Oct 25.

The show comes as Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives tour on Stuart's first released album in five years, "Altitude." Stuart has been performing country music since 1968 and has released over 20 studio albums.

As well as general admission tickets, a "Country Star" VIP package will be available for purchase. The Country Start VIP package includes a premium seat, a Q&A storytelling session with Stuart and his band, a VIP lanyard and laminate, a special edition poster, and a private pre-show performance of two songs. Attendees who purchase the VIP package will also have special "crowd-free" access to the merchandise booth.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, May 19. They can be purchased by visiting the Fox Theater's Box or website. They can also be purchased by calling (661) 324-1369.