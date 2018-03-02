Masquerade Ball benefits victims of Las Vegas shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A masquerade ball benefiting the victims of the Las Vegas shooting will be held on Saturday, March 3rd at The Mark Restaurant in Bakersfield.

The benefit will go from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Sudden Heroes, a film fundraiser, will be donating all of the proceeds from the event to a victim's fund.

Tickets are on sale for $75 for two people. They can be purchased here.

There will be music, food, and drinks at the event.

The Mark will be offering 15 percent off dinner for those who dine at the restaurant before the event.