BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A massive fire broke out in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

The fire was located on Chester Avenue between 20th and 21st streets, across the street from the former downtown location of Tina Marie’s Cafe, which caught fire back in 2020.

There was a massive firefighter response as crews worked to contain the blaze, which started just before 10:30 pm.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 23ABC on-air and online for details as they come in.