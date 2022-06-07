Matthew Queen sentenced to 30 years to life, plus 56 years, in Bakersfield 3 case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Matthew Queen was sentenced to 30 years to life, plus 56 years, on Tuesday in his connection to the murder of Micah Holsonbake, one of the "Bakersfield 3."

In May, Matthew Queen was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Micah Holsonbake. He was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Queen faced 35 counts. He was found guilty of terrorizing Megan Farmer, felony burglary, felony kidnapping in the case of Caleb Seiler, and multiple counts of possession of firearms by a felon, and multiple accounts of felony manufacturing, distributing or transporting assault weapons.

He was found not guilty of torturing and kidnapping Holsonbake, as well as not guilty of multiple assault charges.

At a briefing held by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office after the verdict in May, Prosecutor Eric Smith said there is still in a warrant in the system for Baylee Despot’s arrest. Despot, who is still missing, was also charged in Holsonbake’s death.