Maui Pho fundraiser for Lahaina relief effort is an 'overwhelming' success

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After wildfires devastated families and homes in the Maui town of Lahaina, Bakersfield restaurant Maui Pho is doing what it can to help out by donating 100 percent of its Wednesday profits to the fire victims.

Leilani Delamines is a Bakersfield native with close ties to Lahaina. Her family lives in an area that was majorly affected by fire, and while she is devastated, she says she has been overwhelmed by the amount of support at Maui Pho to help those impacted.

"Our community has actually reached out and wants to give back and wants to make a donation to Maui. It really filled my heart, because my heart was really breaking to see that this is happening in Maui," said Delamines.

Delamines says when she originally heard about Maui Pho's efforts, she never imagined it would go as well as it did on Wednesday.

Seven people lived in Delamines' aunt's home in Lahaina. After the fire, she says only the back house was still standing.

"On Tuesday morning, there was no power at the house and, once again, high winds," Delamines said as she shows photos of what her aunt's home looks like now.

Delamines doesn't work at Maui Pho but was seen helping out the workers. Patrons of the restaurant who know Delamines personally said this is simply a reflection of her giving personality.

Others in the community said their support stems from how the owners of Maui Pho treat people on a daily basis.

"Lynn is such a generous person in this community," said Maria Leung, the president of the Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club. "We gotta support her."

"She has a big heart for a lot of different people, for our community, and so when we heard about this, we tried to get the word out," said Maui Pho patron Mark Roberts.

"If buying a meal and coming here is gonna give any relief at all to them, then that helps," said Maui Pho patron Kim Roberts. "We have a wonderful community in Bakersfield."

Maui Pho owner Lynn Chan was seen all over the restaurant on Wednesday, greeting tables while also helping out kitchen staff.

Chan says she is absolutely overwhelmed by the turnout but incredibly grateful.

"I'm really, really happy that they all showed up. Everyone here all heard about it on Facebook, and they're very supportive, and I'm very, very grateful that they're doing that," said Chan.

Delamines says thankfully that her family is safe and currently residing on Oahu, but knows that unfortunately, that isn't the case for everyone in Lahaina. She says she can't thank the people who came out to help enough, and that she is truly proud to be a part of the Bakersfield community.

"It's just amazing to see my own community is here just able to give what they can. I mean, thank you. Thank you, Bakersfield. Thank you Maui Pho."

Delamines also wants to ask on behalf of the people of Maui that while the island is heavily dependent on tourism, the people there need time and space to allow the victims to rebuild, and also says it's important to continue to support the people of Lahaina through the entire rebuilding process.