Mayor of Wasco to propose pride flag at City Council meeting Tuesday

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 15, 2021
WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Mayor of Wasco said he plans to propose the city raise a pride flag at city hall in honor of Pride Month.

Mayor Alex Garcia said he will bring the proposal forward during the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Garcia said he had considered several different options to honor the remainder of Pride Month before ultimately deciding on a flag.

Wasco is not the first city in Kern to raise a flag in honor of Pride Month. The City of Delano voted to display a pride flag outside of city hall earlier this month.

The Wasco City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

