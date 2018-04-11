McCarthy tweets response to Ryan's announcement not to seek re-election

Kern County Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has responded to the news that House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, McCarthy said, "Obviously today is a sad day for me personally and for our conference, but @SpeakerRyan's selfless leadership has put our conference and our country in a better place. There is more work to do this year, and we will do it together as a team. #MAGA"

Obviously, today is a sad day for me personally and for our conference, but @SpeakerRyan’s selfless leadership has put our conference and our country in a better place. There is more work to do this year, and we will do it together as a team. #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 11, 2018

McCarthy also posted a response about Ryan's decision saying, "Paul is one of my best friends. He has fearlessly led this conference and championed ideas that are moving this country forward."

In a statement McCarthy said:

“Paul is one of my best friends. He has fearlessly led this conference and championed ideas that are moving this country forward. We enacted generational tax reform, we are rebuilding our military, and we passed historic legislation to protect the lives of the most vulnerable. Paul’s leadership has pulled each of these and countless other victories across the finish line.

“Obviously, today is a sad day for me personally and for our conference, but Paul’s selfless leadership has put our conference and our country in a better place. There is more work to do this year, and we will do it together as a team. We will continue to carry the flag we carried as young guns, fighting every day to earn the support of the American people and continue to make our country stronger.”