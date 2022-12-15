McDonalds location in Bakersfield holds annual toy giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A McDonalds in Bakersfield welcomed Santa Claus back to the golden arches on Wednesday, December 14th. Jolly old Saint Nick was there distributing free toys to kids ages 10 and under during the annual Santa Toy Giveaway.

The giveaway took place at the White Lane location near Highway 99.

"People don't have money to be getting a lot of gifts for their kids," explained Rosita Gomez, a volunteer for Santa. "So this is a really great way for you if you're financially challenged right now to get something back, to get your kids out here, and get a free gift and a picture with Santa. So it's pretty awesome."

This is the first time in three years that the event has been held.