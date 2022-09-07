McFarland Branch of the Kern County Library will be open 5 days a week

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Branch Library will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday beginning September 12, 2022, according to a press release by the Kern County Library.

The McFarland Branch Library has been a staple in the community for more than century. Starting in 1913 as a reading room in the parsonage of a Methodist church, the library moved to a private residence, then to a pharmacy.

In 1919, the people of McFarland raised funds to purchase land for a library site. When the building was completed in 1923, it has a fireplace, wood floors, and over 440 volumes of books. At that time, only 611 people held cards to the McFarland library.

Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries, says they are excited to give the families of McFarland five days a week to explore the library, attend a family-friendly activity, or using the public computers there.

“A lot has changed since 1913, but what has to changed is the Library Department’s commitment to providing county residents with library materials, resources, and services,” said Sullivan. “The library is a community gathering place where families come together to learn, play, create, and discover.”

Weekly activities are planned for patrons of the McFarland Branch Library, including Lego Challenge, Family Storytime, and Snacks in the Stacks. There are also special monthly events, such as Anime Club for teens, karaoke for families, and the paranormal romance virtual book club for adults.

The McFarland Branch Library is located at 500 West Kern Avenue in McFarland. For more information about the McFarland Library, as well as the other libraries in the Kern Library system, visit the Kern County Library website.