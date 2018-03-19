Mega Millions jackpot reaches $377 million, drawing set for Tuesday

8:28 AM, Mar 19, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For those who missed out on the Powerball jackpot, there's still a chance to become an instant millionaire. 

On Tuesday, a drawing will be held for the Mega Millions. That jackpot has climbed to $377 million after no one won on Friday. 

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News