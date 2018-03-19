Mega Millions jackpot reaches $377 million, drawing set for Tuesday

Fair
HI: 72°
LO: 50°
For those who missed out on the Powerball jackpot, there's still a chance to become an instant millionaire.
On Tuesday, a drawing will be held for the Mega Millions. That jackpot has climbed to $377 million after no one won on Friday.
The next drawing for the Mega Millions is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the biggest names in rock music will be coming to Bakersfield this summer.
Bakersfield Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.
The Kern High School District Board of Trustees will discuss the criteria for boundaries and will listen to recommendations by the public.
SAN FRANCISCO (ABC7 Los Angeles) -- California Assemblyman Phil Ting says the state "should build bridges, not walls."
The San Francisco…