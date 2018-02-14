Memorial hospital giving away free vascular screening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

In honor of Heart Health month, 23ABC is bringing awareness to heart disease — the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S.

Jackie and Art Banuelos met online two years ago. They were married in May of 2016.

Jackie, works at Memorial Hospital in the diabetic clinic.

Three weeks ago Jackie had something important to share with her husband. D.A.R.E. to Care at Memorial Hospital was giving away free vascular screening and she wanted Art to go.

Doctors say Art had a large aneurysm growing inside his stomach. a rupture in his artery could have cost him his life. doctors call it a triple a

The risk of vascular disease increases with age. The D.A.R.E to Care program screens for the most common diseases including a Triple A. Most symptoms can go unnoticed.

Men who are older than sixty or have a family history of aneurysms

are high risk. For Jackie and Art this was a close call.

The vascular screening test is only 20 minutes, plus it's free if you are over the age of 50, smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a family history of heart disease.