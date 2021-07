BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A public memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas is set for 11 a.m. for Friday, Aug. 6, at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. The Sheriff’s Office will also provide a livestream of the ceremony.

Campas was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Wasco on Sunday.

The parking lot at 14th and P streets will be open.