Men found with dead body in stolen car had loaded weapons, a gas can and shovel with them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Court documents obtained by 23ABC revealed new information about the men found with a dead body on Highway 65.

Investigators said Ben Barness and Manpreet Sidhu had a loaded shotgun and a 25-caliber handgun with them at the time they were pulled over.

Deputies said when they pulled Barness and Sidhu over last week Barness was driving, Sidhu was in the backseat and Evmir Evangelista was dead in the front passenger seat.

There was also a gas can and a shovel found in the vehicle. Both men were arrested on murder charges but the DA's office sent the case back to investigators to find more evidence.

Barness has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held on a million dollars bail.