Two Los Angeles men arrested after body found in stolen car on Highway 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two men from Los Angeles are facing murder charges after a body was found in the stolen car they were driving in Bakersfield on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

On January 16, California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a car on Highway 65 near James Road just before 7 a.m. That's when CHP found a dead man in the front passenger seat, according to KCSO.

Officials arrested Los Angeles residents Ben Barness, 24, and Manpreet Sidhu, 39, who were in the car where the body was found. They were booked on charges including murder, conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.