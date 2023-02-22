Mento Buru brings New Orleans jazz to the Crystal Palace for Mardi Gras

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today, February 21, marks the annual Mardi Gras celebration. Although Mardi Gras is most popular in New Orleans, the Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield is putting on their own event.

The venue is most commonly known for showcasing country western artists, but on Fat Tuesday, the Crystal Palace will be playing jazz to bring a taste of The Big Easy to Bakersfield.

Headlining the celebration is Mento Buru, and lead vocalist Matt Muñoz says celebrating the spirit of New Orleans is the whole purpose of the band.

"So, in 2006 a year after the floods in Hurricane Katrina, and New Orleans was barely starting to bounce back, so we decided, 'You know what we're gonna do? We're gonna send some good vibes to the people in New Orleans and remind everybody the resilience of America in these times of crisis," said Muñoz.

Starting in small bars, Mento Buru have since expanded to more family-friendly venues, hoping to include kids while celebrating and sharing what New Orleans has to offer. He says this is the band's first time back at the Crystal Palace since the covid-19 pandemic began.

In addition to music, the event will also feature food based on New Orleans and cajun cuisine.

Though Fat Tuesday originates from the Catholic religion, Muñoz says you don't have to be Catholic to celebrate. He says it's really a way to bring the community together to have fun each year, a goal especially relevant after the pandemic.

The Mardi Gras celebration at Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield continues until 9:00.