Mento Buru to give Saint Patrick's Day performance in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's just about time to break out the green attire and four-leaf clovers, as Saint Patrick's Day is only a few days away.

Local band Mento Buru, along with DJ Mikey, will give a special performance in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, March 17. The performance will be at the Off The Rails Tap House Lounge on 18th Street as part of the Off The Rails Shamrock Shin-Dig.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Admission to the show is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.