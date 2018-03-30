Merle Haggard Post Office building dedication ceremony to force road closures

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Merle Haggard Post Office Building dedication ceremony happening on April 6th will force some road closures from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The post office is located on 18th Street.
The following roads will be closed:
Those who attend are welcome to park in the parking garage located at the corner of 18th Street and Eye Street.
