Michael Duarte killed after apparent gang-related shooting in Delano

Fair
HI: 98°
LO: 68°
DELANO, Calif. - One person killed after apparent gang-related shooting in Delano.
Accoring to Delano Police Department, officers responded to Almond Tree Way at 10:50 Sunday night after reports of shots fired.
Once there, officers found a crime scene, but no victim.
Delano Police later went to Delano Regional Medical Center where they found Delano resident Michael Duarte, 25, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was later pronounced dead.
According to Delano Police, the shooting appears to be gang related.
(UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.
A man was arrested after he led Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers on a chase through central Bakersfield.
Cuts are being made to programs across the board at the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.
An effort to end cash bail in the state has cleared a major hurdle in the state legislature. It calls for changing the way defendants are…