Michael Duarte killed after apparent gang-related shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. - One person killed after apparent gang-related shooting in Delano.

Accoring to Delano Police Department, officers responded to Almond Tree Way at 10:50 Sunday night after reports of shots fired.

Once there, officers found a crime scene, but no victim.

Delano Police later went to Delano Regional Medical Center where they found Delano resident Michael Duarte, 25, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead.

According to Delano Police, the shooting appears to be gang related.