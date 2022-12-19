Military Gaming Command holds Ugly Christmas Sweater fundraiser at Crusader Brewing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was a night of beer and Christmas cheer as the Military Gaming Command held its first-ever in-person Ugly Christmas Sweater Fundraiser on Sunday, Dec 18.

The organization raised money to fund community-building tools to purchase mobile gaming devices for disabled veterans who are receiving care at a military medical center in Maryland.

"If we can change one life, if we can keep one service member from feeling dark and alone, feeling like there's no hope, then that's our mission," said Andy Selga, President of the Military Gaming Command. "Video games aren't the fix, they are the tool to connect them with other people and get them out of their heads, but ultimately to build support systems with their fellow service members and veterans."

Selga says that while it is a fun event, the overall goal is to help lighten the spirits of disabled veterans that are recovering from injuries or illnesses by providing them with a gaming console.

The event was held at Crusader Brewing in Bakersfield.