Missing Person: Micah Holsonbake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The family of a Bakersfield man is searching for answers after he disappeared without a trace earlier this year.

Micah Holsonbake was last seen March 23, 2018, in the area of Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield. He is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His mother, Cheryl Holsonbake, spoke with 23ABC saying she just wants her son back and that his disappearance is out of ordinary; saying he has never done anything like this before.

If you see him or know where he might be, call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.