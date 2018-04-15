Missing person's body identified after found in the dry Kern River bed

Alexa Reye
4:21 PM, Apr 15, 2018
The Coroner's Office has identified the victim who has found in the dry Kern River bed a half mile west of North Chester Avenue on March 8, 2018.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Juan Torrez.

Torrez was reported as missing by family on June 3, 2017 after he was observed falling off of a raft in the Kern River near Campsite 15.

Torrez was identified through dental records and family has been notified. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

