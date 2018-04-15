Missing person's body identified after found in the dry Kern River bed

Cloudy
The Coroner's Office has identified the victim who has found in the dry Kern River bed a half mile west of North Chester Avenue on March 8, 2018.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Juan Torrez.
Torrez was reported as missing by family on June 3, 2017 after he was observed falling off of a raft in the Kern River near Campsite 15.
Torrez was identified through dental records and family has been notified. The cause of his death is still under investigation.
One man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday, April 14th just before 10 A.M.
Bakersfield Police went out to Cottonwood Road looking for evidence of a shooting on Sunday after a victim of a shooting showed up at the hospital.