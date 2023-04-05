Mission at Kern County expected to provide 300 meals for Good Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mission at Kern County will be providing meals to homeless people and local families in celebration of the Easter holiday and Good Friday on Fri, April 7.

According to the Mission, volunteers will be serving green beans, scalloped potatoes, and baked hams to Kern County's most vulnerable to honor the life of Jesus Christ. The goal of the event is to make county residents "feel at home" during the holiday.

“Everyone should enjoy an Easter meal, even if you don’t have a place to call home,” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of the Mission at Kern County. “We plan to serve a delicious meal and share the true meaning of Easter with our residents, homeless individuals, and other guests. If you don’t have a family to share this meal with, then let us be your family this Easter.”

The Mission at Kern County will begin serving food at the Christian Education Chapel on 821 East 21st Street at 11 a.m. The meal is free and open to the public.

