Mission at Kern County holds annual "Come To Our Table" Community Christmas Meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mission at Kern County held its annual “Come to Our Table” Community Christmas Meal on Saturday, Dec 24. The Mission welcomed all who didn't have a place to call home to join for a holiday celebration.

"They're giving away toys and stuff like that and they've been doing it every year for as long as I've been here," said Mark Wilkins from the Mission at Kern County.

Wilkins also said there was live music and a visit from Santa Claus.

Holiday meals were possible because of monetary donations, community food drives, adopt-a-meal programs, volunteers, and fundraisers. The Mission serves over 15,000 meals during the month of December.