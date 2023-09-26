Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall heads to Rosamond; father, daughter excited to be involved

ROSAMOND — When it comes to the Antelope Valley Wall's six-day stay in Rosamond, it's a family affair for Jon Jorgensen and his daughter, Katie.

Jon is the volunteer coordinator and Katie will be involved as a community queen.

Katie, a Rosamond High School sophomore, said she will be at multiple events while the AV Wall is in Rosamond from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12 at Westpark Elementary School.

"It feels absolutely incredible to be a part of something that has been around the AV for so long," Katie said. "There is so much history behind this wall and just the history in general. Just to be a part of something like that is so important to me."

The Vietnam Memorial is meaningful to the Jorgensens. They say they visited it in Washington D.C. seven years ago and it left a lasting impression. Katie teared up at the site of all the names.

"To see her understanding of it and to see the emotion behind it is just truly touching," Jon said.

Jon said there is a need for at least 100 volunteers, to help with things like being a tour guide. The volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and attend 1 of 2 training sessions available.

The community is also stepping up. Coach's Bar & Grill is helping get the word out and also raising money for events at the memorial like a candlelight vigil.

"Every other Wednesday we have Bike Night, 10% of our proceeds from Bike Night between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. are being donated towards the wall," said Candice Winn, manager at Coach's. "We started at the end of May, early June and we've been able to raise tons of money going towards everything for security and just bringing the wall out here. It's been great."

Coach's will have a chili cook-off Oct. 14 with registration fees also being donated to Southern Kern Unified School District.

