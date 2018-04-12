More than 40 Vietnam vets head to D.C. as part of Honor Flight

For Vietnam veteran Tom Stenson, Thursday morning's send off and pomp and circumstance was a welcome sight as the latest group of Kern County veterans began their trek for the latest Honor Flight.

"Being a (Vietnam) veteran, I didn't have a real good homecoming in the 70s when I came back," Stenson said. "So, it's nice seeing these people get congratulations by our public."

Thursday morning, 41 Vietnam veterans were given a sendoff at Garces Memorial High School before boarding a bus headed to LAX. From LAX they will fly to Washington D.C. where they will visit memorials in their honor as they latest Honor Flight.

The public is invited to head to Garces on Saturday to welcome back the veterans during ceremonies at the gym around 7:30 p.m.