More weather-related road closures in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Following an atmospheric river that hit California and left many Kern communities flooded, many Kern County roads have been closed. Now even more roads have been closed as another storm is on its way.

A list of road closures and warnings across Kern County can be read below.

Kern River Valley:

Sierra Way over South Fork Bridge - FLOODING

Kern River Dr from Kernville Rd to Burlando Rd - FLOODING

Caliente Bodfish Rd from Walser Rd to a quarter of a mile north of Clear Creek Rd - SEVERE FLOOD DAMAGE

Kelso Valley Rd from south of Kelso Creek at the "Y" intersection - SNOW

Fay Ranch Rd at Hwy 178 - FLOODING

Frazier Park:

Pine St from Lockwood Valley Rd to Crable St - FLOODING

Piute Mountains:

Caliente Creek Rd from Caliente Bodfish Rd to Walker Basin Rd - FLOODING

Caliente Creek Rd from Walser Rd to Johns Rd - FLOODING

Breckenridge Rd from Mile Marker 24 to 1/2 mile past the helipad - IMPASSIBLE ROAD

McFarland:

Driver Rd from Famoso Rd to Phillips Rd - FLOODING

Driver Rd from Whisler Rd to Zachary Rd - FLOODING

Famoso Porterville Hwy at Hanawalt Rd - FLOODING

Driver Rd at Hanawalt Rd - FLOODING

Whisler Road at Hwy 99 - FLOODING

Sherwood Rd at Melcher Rd - FLOODING

Zerker Rd from Famoso Rd to Kimberlina Rd - SEVERE FLOODING

Wasco:

Elmo Highway at Benner Ave - FLOODING

Blankenship Rd at Hwy 43 - FLOODING

Palm Ave at Taussig Ave - FLOODING

Blankenship Ave at Leonard Ave - FLOODING

Peterson Rd from Benner Ave to Pond Rd - FLOODING

Peterson Rd at Magnolia Ave - FLOODING

McCombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - FLOODING

Garces Hwy from Wildwood Rd to Corcoran Rd - FLOODING

Taussig Ave from Palm Ave to Hwy 43 - FLOODING

Lost Hills:

Corcoran Rd from Kings County Line to McCombs Rd - FLOODING, DOWNED POWER POLE

Western Kern County:

7th Standard Rd from State Route 33 going west - STORM DAMAGE

Lamont:

Buena Vista Blvd from S Vineland Rd to S Edison Rd - SEVERE STORM DAMAGE

Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING

Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING

Edison Rd from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING

Vineland Rd from Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING

Arvin:

Panama Rd from Comanche Dr to Habecker St - FLOODING

Tejon Hwy from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING

Adobe Rd from Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - FLOODING

Stallion Springs:

Comanche Point Rd from Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - WASHOUTS AND FLOODING

Pine Mountain Club:

Cuddy Valley Rd to the first snow gate - SNOW AND ICE

Glennville:

Jack Ranch Rd from White River Rd to the County Line - STORM DAMAGE

Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - FLOODING

Warnings:

Rancheria Rd to Hwy 155 to the Alta Sierra Ski Resort - ONE LANE OPEN. CHAINS REQUIRED.

Mil Potrero Hwy west of Yellowstone to Yellowstone Clubhouse - ICE AND LOOSE GRAVEL. CHAINS REQUIRED.

Granite Rd from James Rd to Hwy 155 - FLOODING

Glennville area roads - FLOODING

Caliente Bodfish Rd from Rankin Ranch to Columbus Ave - WATER ON ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS

To keep up with road closures, visit our traffic page or visit the Kern Public Works Road Status and Closures webpage.