More weather-related road closures in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Following an atmospheric river that hit California and left many Kern communities flooded, many Kern County roads have been closed. Now even more roads have been closed as another storm is on its way.
A list of road closures and warnings across Kern County can be read below.
Kern River Valley:
Sierra Way over South Fork Bridge - FLOODING
Kern River Dr from Kernville Rd to Burlando Rd - FLOODING
Caliente Bodfish Rd from Walser Rd to a quarter of a mile north of Clear Creek Rd - SEVERE FLOOD DAMAGE
Kelso Valley Rd from south of Kelso Creek at the "Y" intersection - SNOW
Fay Ranch Rd at Hwy 178 - FLOODING
Frazier Park:
Pine St from Lockwood Valley Rd to Crable St - FLOODING
Piute Mountains:
Caliente Creek Rd from Caliente Bodfish Rd to Walker Basin Rd - FLOODING
Caliente Creek Rd from Walser Rd to Johns Rd - FLOODING
Breckenridge Rd from Mile Marker 24 to 1/2 mile past the helipad - IMPASSIBLE ROAD
McFarland:
Driver Rd from Famoso Rd to Phillips Rd - FLOODING
Driver Rd from Whisler Rd to Zachary Rd - FLOODING
Famoso Porterville Hwy at Hanawalt Rd - FLOODING
Driver Rd at Hanawalt Rd - FLOODING
Whisler Road at Hwy 99 - FLOODING
Sherwood Rd at Melcher Rd - FLOODING
Zerker Rd from Famoso Rd to Kimberlina Rd - SEVERE FLOODING
Wasco:
Elmo Highway at Benner Ave - FLOODING
Blankenship Rd at Hwy 43 - FLOODING
Palm Ave at Taussig Ave - FLOODING
Blankenship Ave at Leonard Ave - FLOODING
Peterson Rd from Benner Ave to Pond Rd - FLOODING
Peterson Rd at Magnolia Ave - FLOODING
McCombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - FLOODING
Garces Hwy from Wildwood Rd to Corcoran Rd - FLOODING
Taussig Ave from Palm Ave to Hwy 43 - FLOODING
Lost Hills:
Corcoran Rd from Kings County Line to McCombs Rd - FLOODING, DOWNED POWER POLE
Western Kern County:
7th Standard Rd from State Route 33 going west - STORM DAMAGE
Lamont:
Buena Vista Blvd from S Vineland Rd to S Edison Rd - SEVERE STORM DAMAGE
Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING
Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING
Edison Rd from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING
Vineland Rd from Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING
Arvin:
Panama Rd from Comanche Dr to Habecker St - FLOODING
Tejon Hwy from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING
Adobe Rd from Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - FLOODING
Stallion Springs:
Comanche Point Rd from Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - WASHOUTS AND FLOODING
Pine Mountain Club:
Cuddy Valley Rd to the first snow gate - SNOW AND ICE
Glennville:
Jack Ranch Rd from White River Rd to the County Line - STORM DAMAGE
Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - FLOODING
Warnings:
Rancheria Rd to Hwy 155 to the Alta Sierra Ski Resort - ONE LANE OPEN. CHAINS REQUIRED.
Mil Potrero Hwy west of Yellowstone to Yellowstone Clubhouse - ICE AND LOOSE GRAVEL. CHAINS REQUIRED.
Granite Rd from James Rd to Hwy 155 - FLOODING
Glennville area roads - FLOODING
Caliente Bodfish Rd from Rankin Ranch to Columbus Ave - WATER ON ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS
To keep up with road closures, visit our traffic page or visit the Kern Public Works Road Status and Closures webpage.