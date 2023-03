Extreme weather continues to close Kern County roads

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Following the last set of storms, many Kern County roads have been closed due to flooding.

The majority of closures are flood-related, as areas such as Kernville, McFarland, and Wasco are experiencing extreme flooding. Those areas also have evacuation orders in effect.

A list of road closures and warnings can be read below.

Kern River Valley:

Sierra Way over South Fork Bridge - FLOODING

Kern River Dr from Kernville Rd to Burlando Rd - FLOODING

Caliente Bodfish Rd from Walser Rd to a quarter of a mile north of Clear Creek Rd - SEVERE FLOOD DAMAGE

Lake Isabella Blvd from Edith Ave to Elizabeth Norris Rd - FLOODING

Kelso Valley Rd from south of Kelso Creek at the "Y" intersection - SNOW

Fay Ranch Rd at Hwy 178 - FLOODING

Frazier Park:

Pine St from Lockwood Valley Rd to Crable St - FLOODING

Piute Mountains:

Caliente Creek Rd from Caliente Bodfish Rd to Walker Basin Rd - FLOODING

Caliente Creek Rd from Walser Rd to Johns Rd - FLOODING

McFarland:

Famoso Rd from Zachary Rd to Hwy 46 - FLOODING

Driver Rd from Famoso Rd to Phillips Rd - FLOODING

Driver Rd from Whisler Rd to Zachary Rd - FLOODING

Famoso Porterville Hwy at Hanawalt Rd - FLOODING

Driver Rd at Hanawalt Rd - FLOODING

Whisler Road at Hwy 99 - FLOODING

Sherwood Rd at Melcher Rd - FLOODING

Zerker Rd from Famoso Rd to Kimberlina Rd - SEVERE FLOODING

Wasco:

Elmo Highway at Benner Ave - FLOODING

Blankenship Rd at Hwy 43 - FLOODING

Palm Ave at Taussig Ave - FLOODING

Blankenship Ave at Leonard Ave - FLOODING

Peterson Rd from Benner Ave to Pond Rd - FLOODING

Peterson Rd at Magnolia Ave - FLOODING

Scofield Ave at Elmo Hwy to Hanawalt Ave at Leonard Ave - FLOODING

Schuster Rd at Benner Ave to Wasco Pond Rd at Garces Hwy - FLOODING

Pond Rd at Wildwood Rd - FLOODING

Mccombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - FLOODING

Western Kern County:

7th Standard Rd from State Route 33 going west - STORM DAMAGE

Lamont:

Buena Vista Blvd from S Vineland Rd to S Edison Rd - SEVERE STORM DAMAGE

Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING

Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING

Edison Rd from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING

Vineland Rd from Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING

Arvin:

S Edison Rd from Hwy 223 to Sycamore Rd - SINKHOLE. STORM DAMAGE.

Panama Rd from Comanche Dr to Habecker St - FLOODING

Tejon Hwy from Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - FLOODING

Adobe Rd from Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - FLOODING

Tehachapi:

Water Canyon Rd from Highline Rd to Tehachapi Mountain Park - SNOW AND ICE

Stallion Springs:

Comanche Point Rd from Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - WASHOUTS AND FLOODING

Pine Mountain Club:

Cuddy Valley Rd to the first snow gate - SNOW AND ICE

Glennville:

Pascoe Rd at Hwy 155 - FLOODING

Jack Ranch Rd from White River Rd to the County Line - STORM DAMAGE

Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - FLOODING

Warnings:

Rancheria Rd to Hwy 155 to the Alta Sierra Ski Resort - ONE LANE OPEN. CHAINS REQUIRED.

Mil Potrero Hwy west of Yellowstone to Yellowstone Clubhouse - ICE AND LOOSE GRAVEL. CHAINS REQUIRED.

Granite Rd from James Rd to Hwy 155 - FLOODING

Glennville area roads - FLOODING

Caliente Bodfish Rd from Rankin Ranch to Columbus Ave - WATER ON ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS

To keep up with road closures, visit our traffic page or visit the Kern Public Works Road Status and Closures webpage.