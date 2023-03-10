Weather-related road closures across Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many Kern County roads have been closed due to weather throughout recent storms. Now, an additional atmospheric river is hitting California.

The main reasons for the closures are snow and ice, as well as flooding. There are also warnings for two Kern County roads, however, they are open.

A list of road closures and warnings can be read below.

Kern River Valley:

Kern River Dr from Kernville Rd to Burlando Rd - FLOODING

Kelso Valley Rd from south of Kelso Creek at the "Y" intersection - SNOW

Piute Mountain:

Jawbone Canyon Rd from six miles west of Hwy 14 to Piute Mtn Rd - SEVERE STORM DAMAGE

Western Kern County:

7th Standard Rd from State Route 33 going west - STORM DAMAGE

Lamont:

Buena Vista Blvd from S Vineland Rd to S Edison Rd - SEVERE STORM DAMAGE

Malaga Rd from Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - FLOODING

Tehachapi:

Water Canyon Rd from Highline Rd to Tehachapi Mountain Park - SNOW AND ICE

Stallion Springs:

Comanche Point Rd from Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - WASHOUTS AND FLOODING

Pine Mountain Club:

Cuddy Valley Rd to the first snow gate - SNOW AND ICE

Warnings:

Rancheria Rd to Hwy 155 to the Alta Sierra Ski Resort - ONE LANE OPENED. CHAINS REQUIRED.

Mil Potrero Hwy west of Yellowstone to Yellowstone Clubhouse - ICE AND LOOSE GRAVEL. CHAINS REQUIRED.

To keep up with road closures, visit our traffic page or visit the Kern Public Works Road Status and Closures webpage.