Mosquito season is here

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last week the first sample of West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis was found in a mosquito sample here in Kern County which is a reminder that mosquitoes are capable of spreading these deadly viruses.

“Both of these mosquito borne diseases have a potential of causing illness if we are bitten by a mosquito it absolutely can infect humans and horses, West Nile Virus in particular,” said Public Relations Officer of Kern County Public Health Michelle Corson.

According to Kern County Public Health last year there were a total of 22 human West Nile Virus cases, but now there is another borne disease that people should be aware of.

“St. Louis Encephalitis; most people are not going to have symptoms at all, but rarely it can cause swelling and inflammation of the brain, hints the encephalitis, and lead to complications that would lead to death,” said Corson.

Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health says most people that get the West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis will not even be known as they could show no signs of symptoms, and if they do the symptoms can be nausea, and fatigue.

“That would be very common in both of these, but for the more severe cases of St. Louis Encephalitis it’s the swelling or inflammation of the brain that is of most concern,” said Corson.

Corson says that having a long summer here in Kern County means we will be dealing with mosquitoes for the next several months, but there are ways to avoid them.

Corson says during the hours of dusk and dawn you should also wear long sleeve clothing, and repellent to protect yourself from mosquitoes, and to make sure you remove any standing water on your property because all it takes is a teaspoon of water for mosquitoes to breed.

