Most of Kern County now in the worst state of drought conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — BREAKING NEWS: the latest drought monitor report now shows most of Kern County, including all valley and mountain locations, are in the worst state of drought conditions, classified as "exceptional".

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report released Thursday morning says "California continued to see the impacts of drought increase, and there was expansion of extreme and exceptional drought in the northern and central areas as well as along the coast of central California."

A status of D4 Exceptional Drought means "Fields are left fallow; orchards are removed; vegetable yields are low; honey harvest is small; Fire season is very costly; number of fires and area burned are extensive; Many recreational activities are affected; Fish rescue and relocation begins; pine beetle infestation occurs; forest mortality is high; wetlands dry up; survival of native plants and animals is low; fewer wildflowers bloom; wildlife death is widespread; algae blooms appear; Policy change; agriculture unemployment is high, food aid is needed; Poor air quality affects health; greenhouse gas emissions increase as hydropower production decreases; West Nile Virus outbreaks rise; Water shortages are widespread; surface water is depleted; federal irrigation water deliveries are extremely low; junior water rights are curtailed; water prices are extremely high; wells are dry, more and deeper wells are drilled; water quality is poor."