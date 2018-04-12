Mother of Hwy 43 victims gets married beside hospitalized son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Amber Morales (formerly Garza) lost two of her children in the crash on Highway 43 that left five of the six people involved dead.

She and her fiance, Emmanuelle, had plans to be married April 11, 2018, even getting tattoos showing the date prior to the wedding. After the tragic crash, they moved their focus to helping Amber's 17-year-old son, Ethan, the only survivor of the crash.

"I honestly thought that we weren't going to go through with it because of the whole situation," said Emmanuelle

According to the couple, the staff at Kern Medical encouraged them to move forward with their wedding, offering to get a cake and flowers.

April 11, the two exchanged vows in Ethan's hospital room, surrounded by a handful of family members.