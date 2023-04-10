Motorcyclist injured after crash involving parked car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to a crash in South Bakersfield around 5:30 p.m. on Sun, April 9.

According to the BPD, the crash took place on Balboa Drive just north of Emery Avenue. A motorcycle and a parked car were both involved in the accident.

When officers arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist was determined to have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The BPD claimed that the man on the bike was not wearing a helmet and was traveling at a high speed when he crashed into the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

