Motorcyclist killed after crash involving SUV in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman riding a motorcycle was killed after being involved in a crash with an SUV in Southwest Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 30.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, BPD officers were notified of a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV near the 5500 block of Ming Avenue around 11:28 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman with major injuries in the road. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Following an investigation, the BPD determined that the woman was traveling westbound on Ming Avenue when the driver of the SUV attempted to enter the office complex located at 5500 Ming Avenue, taking a left turn from the eastbound lane and crashing into the motorcyclist. According to the BPD, "neither speed nor intoxication appear to be factors in the collision."

The BPD announced that the westbound lanes of Ming Avenue will be "closed for several hours" from New Stine Road to Westholme Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

