BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man killed Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed with an SUV in Oildale has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Jack Phillip Singleton II , 48, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene after 9 p.m. in the intersection of Roberts Lane and Sequoia Drive, said KCSO.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.