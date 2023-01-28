Multi-use trail extension connects North of the River communities to Kern River Parkway Bike Path

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking to spend more time outdoors, the City of Bakersfield has a path for you. The new Stockdale River Ranch Multi-Use Trail is now open to the public.

Bakersfield City Councilmember Bob Smith says the new trail will help the entire community as a whole.

"Health and safety is the most important thing in our community, and we are all healthier when we get out and enjoy the day, and we're much safer on separated paths than we are on busy arterials," said Smith.

The price of the path was $1.1 million and was constructed in partnership between the City of Bakersfield and Bolthouse Properties.

Bolthouse Executive Vice President Bruce Davis says the trail is two and a half miles long, connecting Bakersfield communities.

"As far as the trail itself, it goes all the way from Lake Ming to Lake Buena Vista. It's a paved trail with paved access that you can go as far as you want. There's a couple of connection points, but not too many on the north side of the river. For us, getting a north side of the river connection, it adds to the opportunity for all the people to the north to be able to have access, and that's important," said Davis.

The trail also includes a 100-foot long and 12-foot wide bridge over the Cross Valley Canal. According to Bakersfield Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse, the bridge will reduce traffic congestion.

"The grant was based on air quality mitigation. We're reducing trips to the road, and we're reducing traffic congestion, which is also a good thing," said Strakaluse.

Davis also says this is a result of everyone working together to bring this to the community.

"We were very fortunate for this project that everybody came together at the same time, and we have a wonderful project and amenity for the city," said Davis.

The City of Bakersfield says this path is not just for cyclists, but also pedestrians and e-bike riders as well. To read more about the progress on the Stockdale River Ranch Multi-Use Trail, you can visit the information page at Bolthouse Properties' website.