Multiple Kern County roads flooded due to Tropical Storm Hilary

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO_ — The California Highway Patrol is reporting multiple roads flooding throughout Kern County due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

As the storm brings heavy rain to Kern, officials are monitoring several areas of road flooding. CHP announced closures on Highway 58 near Tehachapi and Mojave for flooding and mud. On Highway 178, CHP is reporting rocks in the roadways.

Caltrans cameras show traffic continuing to move through the Grapevine and Interstate 5.

