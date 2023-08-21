Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple school closures announced due to Tropical Storm Hilary

OPS Buses
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Omaha Public Schools buses drive along Cuming Street on April 19, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.
OPS Buses
Posted at 7:13 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 22:13:45-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple schools announced closures Monday due to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Cerro Coso Community College, Sierra Sands Unified School District, and Tehachapi Unified School District all posted on social media saying that schools would be closed Monday and are expected to reopen Tuesday.

For students of Cerro Coso Community College, while on-campus classes are canceled, online classes will continue as usual.

While schools are expected to resume Tuesday, it will be dependent on weather conditions.

This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bernhardt/Hamlet Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to See 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'