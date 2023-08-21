Multiple school closures announced due to Tropical Storm Hilary

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple schools announced closures Monday due to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Cerro Coso Community College, Sierra Sands Unified School District, and Tehachapi Unified School District all posted on social media saying that schools would be closed Monday and are expected to reopen Tuesday.

For students of Cerro Coso Community College, while on-campus classes are canceled, online classes will continue as usual.

While schools are expected to resume Tuesday, it will be dependent on weather conditions.

This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.