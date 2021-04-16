Multiple Tehachapi community organizations to host Earth Day events

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — There will be multiple Earth Day Clean-Up events in the City of Tehachapi from April 19-24.

The events are as follows:

April 19, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The Guardians of the Earth volunteer group will host two litter removal events. They are asking for volunteers to meet at the S/W corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Dennison Road. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools, and safety vests will be provided.

April 23, 10 a.m. – noon, Tehachapi Mountain Group at Coldwell Bankers Best Realty will host a litter removal event. They are asking volunteers to meet at Monolith Street and Tehachapi Boulevard. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools, and safety vests will be provided.

April 24, 9 a.m. – noon, Miramar International Realty will host a litter removal event. They are asking volunteers to meet at 695 Tucker Road, Suite B. They will caravan to Tehachapi Boulevard and Steuber Road. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools, and safety vests will be provided.

April 24, 10 a.m. - noon, There will be three separate events. #lovetehachapi will host a neighborhood cleanup, also a litter removal event will take place on Mill Street and Highway 58.

For more information on volunteering for one of the Saturday events contact Key Budge at (661) 822-2200 ext. 119.