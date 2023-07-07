Music group the Soda Crackers looks to bring back the 'Bakersfield sound'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re someone who likes to dance to country music, you can head down to the Fox Theater Saturday evening for live performances by the Soda Crackers, a group working to keep the "Bakersfield sound" alive.

Lead signer Zane Adamo says the "Bakersfield sound" is a very generational type of music. Often hearing from people that this is the type of music their grandparents showed them. He says their overall goal with each show that they play is to transport attendees to a different time period through music. A way to keep Bakersfield sound alive.

“I think if you asked a thousand people what the Bakersfield sound is you’d probably get a thousand answers but for me, the Bakersfield sound is music that people can dance to and have fun and it is based and built off of the foundation that western swing music provided and it has a certain kind of flare to it.”

Adamo says the band started back in October 2021. Just a couple of years later, they're about to reach their 100th show.

Saturday's performance will be their third show in relation to the pioneers of the Bakersfield sound. With each song they play, they want to relay the message that this sub-genre of country music is more alive than ever.

“You’re going to see fiddles. You’re going to see telecasters. You’re going to see pedal steel guitars. You’re going to see an upright bass and you’re going to hear great musicians put on a great show cause we got Eugene Moles, we’ve got Norm Hamlin, we’ve got Sonny England and we got Jimmy Phillips. It's going to be a great night.”

Adamo says it's not just the vibe that the Bakersfield sound brings that makes it unique but the people, as well. He says their crowds are typically made up of people just looking to blow off stress after a long workday.

“People that played the music and danced to the music and enjoy the music we’re all working-class hard-working people that really wanted to have a good time after they got done putting in a hard day's work and I think you can hear that and see that in Bakersfield sound music."

Adamo says that based on current ticket sales, they’re anticipating around 400 people to be in attendance. Seated tickets are still available for purchase.