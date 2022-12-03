"My Job Depends on Oil" campaign launches in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The "My Job Depends on Oil" campaign, a project of BizFed Central Valley, launched in Bakersfield on Friday. The campaign is meant to defend local oil jobs against mounting regulatory pressure from California Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

In recent weeks, the governor has spoken out against the oil industry and the impact their activities are having on consumer gas prices. Newsom has also called for a special session of the legislature to address potential penalties against oil companies for price gouging.

At the launch of the new campaign for oil jobs, local politicians and industry leaders came together to express their support for oil workers and Kern County as an oil producing region.

"The governor needs to look in the mirror if he's worried about prices increasing, because it's his policy and the Democrat policy and the capitol that have caused the cost at the pump," said Shannon Grove, state senator for California's 12th District.

Tyson Bagley, health and safety representative for Phillips 66 agrees with Grove that Newsom and the legislature need to reevaluate their policies.

"These politicians need to recognize that we are the backbone of this country and this state," said Bagley.

On December 5, 2022, Governor Newsom's special legislative session will address price gouging by major oil companies and carry out a close review of gas companies' costs and profits, as well as their distribution policies and how transparent their business practices are.

Bagley, a Bakersfield native, says Kern County specifically is represented fairly.

"I do believe, being an employee of a major oil company as well as a union workforce representative, that these companies are transparent in their business and do things the right way," said Bagley. "Absolutely."

Kevin Slagle with the Western States Petroleum Association, agrees.

"Our members supply extensive amounts of data to regulators every month. We are always willing to talk about areas where more data could be helpful, as long as we can provide it legally," said Slagle, adding that there are antitrust regulations to consider.

According to the Governor's Office, the special session was triggered when five major oil companies did not show up to a state hearing to discuss the unexpected spike in gas prices this fall.

When it comes to California's economy, the data provided by BizFed says that the most recent numbers for direct oil jobs in California total up to just over 150,000, with the economic impact of the industry adding up to just over $150 billion dollars.

Bagley says those numbers don't even include the human impact the industry has.

"Just to spread the message to working families in the industry and outside of the industry how important our industry is, and hopefully get legislation to slow down as it affects my working men and women in this industry," said Bagley.

"We have oilfield workers here in our Central Valley that need jobs and oil companies here for Californians by Californians," agreed Grove.

Governor Newsom is expected to push for new changes to existing laws in this special session, as well as increase oversight over oil supply and demand in the state. Stay connected to 23ABC both on air and online as we bring you the latest from the governor's special legislative session.