Name of man killed in crash with Bakersfield police patrol car released

Fatal Accident Involving BPD Vehicle
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 24, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are new details on the deadly crash involving two Bakersfield police officers that claimed the life of one man last week south of Edison Hwy. The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

Officials say a BPD patrol unit was headed south on Vineland Road at the time of a pursuit involving BPD on Weedpatch Highway when the officers crashed into a car at the intersection of Muller Road.

Officials say 31-year-old Mario Lares was killed and 34-year-old passenger Ana Hernandez suffered major injuries. She was taken to Kern Medical but is said to be in stable condition.

The officers have been identified as Travione Cobbins and Ricardo Robles. Both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

