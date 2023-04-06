National Burrito Day 2023 deals in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — National Burrito Day is on Thurs, April 6.

To celebrate the day, various chain restaurants around the nation have announced special promotions. Here is a list of deals from restaurants with locations in Kern County.

Baja Fresh: While not pricing down any of its items, Baja Fresh is giving all Baja Rewards members a coupon via email for 15% off of all burritos. You can sign up for the rewards program at the restaurant's website.

Baja Fresh has two locations in Kern County: one in Bakersfield and one at the Outlets at Tejon in Arvin.

Cafe Rio: Cafe Rio is also not pricing down any of its items for the national day of burrito festivities, but it is giving customers who use the Cafe Rio app extra points when they purchase a burrito. Cafe Rio is offering quadruple rewards points for all burrito purchases.

Chipotle: Chipotle is offering multiple deals for Burrito Day, however, they all have a catch. Chipotle's main deal of the day (or of the days) is a free burrito when ordering $20 worth of food from the food delivery app Grubhub. The promotion began on Wed, April 5 and will end on Sat, April 8. The catch? Only 20,000 free burritos will be given away.

Meanwhile, throughout National Burrito Day, Chipotle's Twitter account, @ChipotleTweets, will be tweeting out promotional text codes for 10,000 burritos. Burrito lovers who see the tweet must text the code to 888-222 and hope they were the first sender.

Chipotle is also offering free delivery on all burrito orders online through its website or app. Customers must use the promotional code "DELIVER" to receive the deal.

Del Taco: Del Taco customers who are registered in the "Del Yeah!" rewards program will receive a free burrito with any $10 purchase.

Unrelated to National Burrito Day, Thursday is also one of the restaurant's weekly Taco Nights. From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., customers can purchase three grilled chicken tacos for $2.69. Normally, one grilled chicken taco costs $1.69.

El Pollo Loco: El Pollo Loco is offering a "buy one, get one free" deal on all burritos to all Loco Rewards members. The chain is also offering free delivery online through its website or app.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: Rubio's Coastal Grill has marked down all of its burritos to $7.99 in celebration of National Burrito Day, including the Chicken Burrito Especial, the Puerto Nuevo Burrito with Langostino Lobster, and Shrimp and Bacon Burrito. Customers can either order online and use the promotional code "BURRITO" or order in person and scan a QR code on the restaurant's app.

Taco Bell: Despite having "taco" in the name, Taco Bell is celebrating National Burrito Day for four days. From Thurs, April 6 to Sun, April 9, Taco Bell Rewards app users will receive a free Grilled Cheese Burrito with any order worth $15 or more. Those using DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, or UberEats will need to spend $20 to receive the free Grilled Cheese Burrito.