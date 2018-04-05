National Burrito Day deals around Kern County

Natalie Tarangioli
11:15 AM, Apr 5, 2018

Deals on burritos for National Burrito Day.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are a few deals going on around town in honor of National Burrito Day on Thursday.

Taco Bell is unveiling new items on its dollar menu, including the triple melt burrito.

Del Taco is offering free French fries with the purchase of its 2 for $5 classic burrito.

El Pollo Loco is holding a buy one, get one deal on its burritos.

Bring this coupon to Rubio's and score any burrito for just $5.

