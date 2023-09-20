National Dance Day Celebrations come to Bakersfield

Kern County dancers were given the chance to try various types of dance classes brought to them by the Kern Dance Alliance.

Celebrating National Dance Day, this is the second year that the Kern Dance Alliance brought their annual celebrations to the Mechanic Banks Arena.

Organizers say last year they offered 34 classes but this year its increased to 42 classes to get more people involved in the world of dance.

“What’s really important about national dance day is that we celebrate all genres and that we really show that dance is available to everybody. All ages, all abilities, and all levels ant that anyone can move their body in a healthy way while celebrating our national dance holiday,” said Andrea Hansen, Executive Director for the Kern Dance Alliance.

Hansen says she believes dancing has the power to positively impact people’s lives which is why she said adding more of a variety was essential this year round.

Hansen says each class was offered at five dollars, she says by doing this, the hope is for more people to try a class or two.

But classes weren’t only for people who have prior experience. Hansen says toddler classes were added, along with Zumba classes, and classes for older people.

“I will be teaching musical theater here and I am all about not only the Broadway jazz technique but I want the dancers to understand the art of preforming,” said Professional Dancer and Master Teacher for Kern Dance Alliance Sean Aaron Carmon.

Carmon says he’s a big fan of having classes be affordable as he believes it can lessen the stress of not knowing where to begin.

Carmon says while he brings an exciting atmosphere to his classes, it might not be for everyone — saying events like should be taken as a learning experience.

“I would never consider myself a hip hop dancer but I know I have dabbled in it. I would never consider myself a flamingo dancer but I know I love taking the class,” said Carmon. “I think it’s all about the experience and about getting your feet wet for a lack of better terms.”

Experienced dancer Victoria Marchetti says she grew up participating in Kern Dance Alliance events and says she is extremely grateful for the skills she’s learned along the way.

Marchetti says she remembers that feeling of excitement and inclusion when she was younger.

Getting to dance with the older girls she describes it as a full circle moment that she’s now able to provide that same feeling to others.

“Having older people take Zumba or swing dance and I have some of my friends are coming to take line dancing with me later,” said Marchetti. “It’s so fun to see the different types of people and the ages and just knowing that all of us from this community share something in common even if it’s in little forms, it just means so much to me and I really appreciate it

Hansen says she believes dancing is a form of expression and truly enjoys seeing people put their own take on different dance styles while also finding what fits their personalities best.

“Weather or not they like to dance or not the fact that they come out and try a class for five dollars on National Dance Day is such a rewarding experience not only for our work as a non-profit but really for the community,” said Hansen.

Event organizers say updates for next years national dance day will be based off of a survey from Saturday’s attendees. For information on how to give your opinion, visit

