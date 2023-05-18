National EMS Week to be celebrated by Hall Ambulance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week will be celebrated nationally and in Kern County from Sun, May 21 to Sat, May 27.

In honor of the week, Hall Ambulance will have two events for employees, celebrating Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics, dispatchers, CCT RNs (Critical Care Transport Registered Nurses), and support staff.

“Medical emergencies generally don’t get put on hold or occur during 'regular business hours,' said Lavonne Hall, President and CEO of Hall Ambulance, in a statement on the week. “That is why every component of Kern County’s EMS system operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with specially trained personnel ready to respond to those suffering from sudden illness or injury.”

“Once a year, we like to take a symbolic pause in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week to celebrate the members of our local emergency medical services system who come together for every single 9-1-1 request for medical aid,” she continued.

The first event will be the EMS Week Family Picnic, an employee lunch encouraging workers to bring their families to a barbecue with family-friendly games and prize giveaways. The other event will be the Founder's Awards, which honors each division's best employee that year.

Hall Ambulance employees will also receive Hall Ambulance-branded gift bags in celebration of the week.