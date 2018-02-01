National Wear Red Day on February 2

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Bakersfield Thursday morning, aiming to paint the town red to raise awareness about the number one killer of women across the country.

The American Heart Association took to the streets for the fifth year in a row for National Wear Red Day, which brings attention to heart disease.

People gathered at the corner of Oak Street and Truxtun Avenue for the campaign. Volunteers with the organization say their ultimate goal is to let people know about the silent killer.

The American Heart Association says there are numbers to know to reduce your heart disease risk. Women should know their cholesterol, blood pressure and sugar levels.