Naturalization ceremony at Cesar E. Chavez National Monument

KEENE, Calif. (KERO) — United States Citizenship and Immigration Services along with the National Park Service will welcome 27 new US citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument on Friday morning, October 7th.

Officials say the ceremony is being held in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the monument's establishment. The citizenship candidates come from five nations: France, Guatemala, India, Mexico, and the Philippines. Park Superintendent Anne Doherty-Stephan and Cesar Chavez's grandson, Andres Chavez, will offer welcoming remarks.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the monument in Keene.