Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Naturalization ceremony at Cesar E. Chavez National Monument

Naturalization Ceremony For Immigrants
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
New American citizens take the Oath of Citizenship during a naturalization ceremony.
Naturalization Ceremony For Immigrants
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 11:31:57-04

KEENE, Calif. (KERO) — United States Citizenship and Immigration Services along with the National Park Service will welcome 27 new US citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument on Friday morning, October 7th.

Officials say the ceremony is being held in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the monument's establishment. The citizenship candidates come from five nations: France, Guatemala, India, Mexico, and the Philippines. Park Superintendent Anne Doherty-Stephan and Cesar Chavez's grandson, Andres Chavez, will offer welcoming remarks.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the monument in Keene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to see Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra